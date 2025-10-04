Telangana BJP forms panel to decide party candidate for Jubilee Hills bypoll

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Saturday appointed a three-member committee of party leaders to gather views for selecting a candidate for the upcoming bypoll to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

The committee comprises former MLA M Dharma Rao, former MP Pothaganti Ramulu and Komala Anjaneyulu, a BJP release said. The panel will listen to the views of party leaders to decide the candidate, it said.

The Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for the by-election to the Jubilee Hills constituency. The schedule is expected to be released along with the announcement of the schedule for the Bihar Assembly polls.

The bypoll is necessitated in Jubilee Hills due to the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year, following a heart attack.

The BRS has announced Gopinath’s widow Sunita as its candidate, while the ruling Congress and BJP are yet to name their candidates.