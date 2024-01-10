Telangana: BJP likely to move no-trust motion against Nizamabad mayor

Hyderabad: Political activity in Nizamabad has heightened as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gears up to challenge the incumbent mayor of Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (NMC) and BRS leader D Neetu Kiran. Riding on the strength of its 28 corporators, the BJP is reportedly orchestrating a no-confidence motion against Kiran, aiming to wrest control of the NMC from the BRS-AIMIM coalition.

This move follows the recent victory of BJP’s Dhanpal Suryanarayana, who won Nizamabad Urban seat in the recent Assembly election. It fueled negotiations between BJP corporators and seven others who had previously defected to BRS. Even as the party was successful in making four corporators return to the saffron camp after Suryanarayana’s victory, BJP pins hopes on the return of the remaining three corporators. Furthermore, BJP is actively courting BRS corporators, eyeing a potential shift in allegiance.

Despite securing third place in the 2020 corporation elections, the BRS, backed by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and ex-officio members, retains its grip on the coveted Nizamabad Municipal Corporation.

“The BJP State leadership is of the opinion that if the party captures the mayor post, it would help them in not only strengthening its position in the Nizamabad Urban constituency but also help in getting more number of votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” a Hyderabad-based newspaper reported.

The Nizamabad Municipal Corporation is the third largest municipal corporation in the state after Hyderabad and Warangal. The 60-seat civic body has 28 BJP corporators, 16 from AIMIM, and 13 from BRS. One corporator has won independently.