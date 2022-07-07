Telangana: BJP minority morcha demands justice for Mauzams, Imams

Hyderabad: The state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Minority Morcha, Apsar Pasha, has criticized the state government for discriminating against minorities by failing to pay Mauzams and Imams of mosques their salary for the previous ten months.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he said that he would start an agitation unless the government paid the outstanding salaries before Bakrid.

He sought to know why the chairman of the Minority Commission had not been chosen and questioned the delay in publishing the results of the second survey done on Waqf lands. Pasha claimed that the Minority Finance Corporation attempted to financially destabilize the minorities rather than lending money to unemployed members of the community.

He demanded that minorities be given the same opportunity to apply as SCs and STs at any time. The president of the morcha urged the administration to ensure the “Shadi Mubarak” checks were released right away.

Similarly, he encouraged the government to lower the VAT (value added tax) on gasoline and diesel since it would benefit minorities, the majority of whom work as technicians and drivers for cars. In addition to Muslims, he requested equal welfare measures for all groups, including Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, and Christians.

Pasha alleged that since the country’s independence, Congress has used minorities as vote banks. In a similar manner, KCR and the AIMIM are attempting to mislead minorities.