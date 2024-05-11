Telangana: BJP MLA condemns arrest of activists for attack on KTR rally

Hyderabad: Mudhol Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Pawar Rama Rao Patel condemned the arrest of Hanuman Deeksha devotees who were arrested by the Nirmal police for protesting during Bharatiya Janata Party (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao’s (KTR) rally in Bhainsa.

The BJP MLA said that the devotees had raised objections against KTR’s statements on Lord Ram. “It is not appropriate for KTR to make controversial comments on the slogans ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in some gatherings. This is a conspiracy of the BRS and Congress parties,” said Pawar Rama Rao.

The Nirmal police arrested 23 people in connection with the trouble during the BRS party working president K T Rama Rao’s (KTR) rally on Thursday, May 9. SP Nirmal district Janaki Sharmila said the police based on the evidence of CCTV footage arrested 23 people so far. “No one involved in the incident will be spared. Police are patrolling the town and the situation is peaceful,” she said.

A few persons, donning Hanuman Deeksha clothes, pelted onions, and tomatoes and created a disturbance during KTR’s roadshow in Bhainsa town resulting in mild tension for a while. The miscreants carried placards against BRS leaders accused Rama Rao of hurting their sentiments as criticised the use of Lord Ram’s name by the BJP for getting votes a fortnight ago.

BJP MLA Pawar Rama Rao stated that arresting 23 people was not right and that he will provide all possible support to them.