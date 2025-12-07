Telangana BJP MP launches drive against monkey menace in Chevella

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Sunday, December 7, launched a drive against monkey menace in Chevella.

Reddy claimed that Telangana has a major monkey problem. He alleged that the Telangana government is not taking measures to catch monkeys.

He further said that he raised the monkey menace issue in the Parliament. He added that monkeys have destroyed fields, causing distress to farmers.

Addressing the media during the drive, Reddy said that the monkey menace is affecting districts under his constituency including Medak, Mahabubnagar and Adilabad.

“The forest and agriculture departments are blaming each other, and neither of them is taking responsibility to address the issue,” the Chevella MP said. He displayed a special vehicle being used for the anti monkey drive.

The MP concluded by saying that he would seek permission from district collectors and district forest officers to catch the monkeys and release them in the forests.