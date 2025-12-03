Telangana BJP protests against CM Revanth’s ‘anti-Hindu’ remarks

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP’s women and youth activists on Wednesday held a protest here against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s alleged anti-Hindu comments.

The workers of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha (women’s wing) and Yuva Morcha (youth wing) raised slogans against the CM during the protest at the party’s Telangana headquarters at Nampally here.

Describing Reddy’s comments as shameful, BJP Mahila Morcha’s state unit president Shilpa Reddy demanded an apology from him.

The BJYM activists, who squatted on the road, were removed from the place by the policemen.

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao had called for protests, including burning of effigies, across the state on December 3 against Reddy’s comments.

Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other BJP leaders condemned the Chief Minister’s alleged anti-Hindu comments, and called for unity of Hindus in Telangana.

Addressing the executive meeting of the ruling Congress here on Tuesday, Revanth Reddy said the grand old party takes everyone along, and it is home to people with different mindsets.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi claimed that “only someone connected to the lineage of Aurangzeb” would make such comments.

“Insulting Hinduism and disrespecting Hindu beliefs has become a habit for Congress and its friendly parties. Whether in Karnataka, Kerala, or now Telangana, the Chief Ministers appear to represent only one community. These leaders have become excessively sensitive about others while making fun of Hindus and Hindu beliefs. It has become a pattern,” he said.

BJP MP Sambit Patra also condemned the statement. He said, “Whether it is Maulana Madani or the Congress Party, both seem to speak in the same tone today. I begin with a strong condemnation of the Congress because the language used by the Telangana Chief Minister for Hindu deities is not only objectionable but hateful. It reflects deep-seated contempt for Hindus. Revanth Reddy said there are three crore Hindu deities — different gods for bachelors, those who marry twice, vegetarians, and even people who drink. What kind of language is this? These are ideas taught under Sonia and Rahul Gandhi’s guidance. They still do not understand that they are losing state after state. The more they insult Hinduism, the more defeat they will face. Hanuman Ji has already burnt the Lanka of Congress. They will pay for this insult.”

However, reactions within Congress were mixed. Congress MP Imran Masood said, “I do not know exactly what he said, but the choice of words should always be such that no one’s sentiments are hurt.”

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said, “Sanatan Dharma teaches that ‘Hari Anant, Hari Katha Ananta.’ We have 33 crore deities. Sanatan Dharma is vast and not confined to a single scripture. Whether one formally accepts it or not, everyone is considered Sanatani. Revanth Reddy’s statement should be seen in a broader, contextual manner.”