Telangana BJP showcases state’s cultural heritage during National Executive meet

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 1st July 2022 6:00 pm IST
Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay accuses KCR of neglecting state for his National mission
BJP Telangana Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (file)

Hyderabad: With Hyderabad playing host to BJP’s two-day National Executive meeting, the party is showcasing Telangana’s cultural heritage and history during the grand event scheduled to begin on Saturday.

Performances of Telangana’s ancient dance form Perini Sivathandavam, besides Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi will be conducted during the event, BJP sources said on Friday.

The party is putting in place an exhibition that would display the state’s culture, handicrafts, Telangana’s “liberation struggle” against the then Nizam rule, and the role of BJP in achieving statehood for Telangana, among others, they said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: 4000 cops to keep vigil in view of PM Modi’s visit

A replica of the famed ‘Kakatiya Thoranam’, the historical arch representing the Kakatiya dynasty in Warangal, has been installed at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), the venue of the meetings.

The guests would be welcomed with Gussadi and other popular folk dances of the state, the sources said.

The state BJP leaders have also made arrangements to serve traditional Telangana delicacies to the delegates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to taste some Telangana delicacies during his stay.

The state BJP leaders have handpicked G Yadamma, a caterer from Karimnagar, to prepare the food.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button