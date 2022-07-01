Hyderabad: 4000 cops to keep vigil in view of PM Modi’s visit

Hyderabad: 4,000 police officers have been deployed to maintain vigilance on Friday for the route to be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the city on July 2nd and 3rd. The announcement for the same was made by city commissioner of police, CV Anand.

Prime Minister Modi will attend ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’, a public address held at the Secunderabad Parade Grounds on the 3rd of this month, after which he will make his way to the Raj Bhavan in Begumpet to stay the night. On the route from parade grounds to the Raj Bhavan, 3,000 policemen are stationed on guard.

In anticipation of a huge number of high-ranking politicians, Cantonment officials and the GHMC have made parking arrangements in the Secunderabad area.

A total of 4000 policemen are on guard in the areas surrounding HICC in Hitech city, Begumpet, and Parade grounds. CP Anand informed that to control traffic during the BJP meeting, officials have been called in from other districts.

CP Anand further said that since the Prime Minister, CMs, and Union Ministers are attending the meeting, they are making arrangements with Octopus, Greyhounds, and Telangana Police. DIG, SP, and ACP level officers have been appointed as in-charges.