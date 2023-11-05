Telangana BJP spokesperson Rakesh Reddy joins BRS ahead of polls

Hyderabad: In a big blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rakesh Reddy, the official spokesperson of its state unit joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) just ahead of the Assembly polls in Telangana.

He joined the party in the presence of BRS working president K T Rama Rao in an event held on Friday, November 4.

Reddy had tendered his resignation from the saffron party on Wednesday.

He said that he and his followers were allegedly harassed by the Hanamkonda district president Rao Padma Reddy, and received no support from the party’s state leadership.

Reddy also stated that the party failed to acknowledge his effort and the recognition he garnered from the people.

Padma was offered the BJP’s ticket for the Warangal West.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30.