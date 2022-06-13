Telangana: BJP to protest against rise in electricity tariffs

Hyderabad: BJP district president Rao Padma has said that a dharna would be staged on June 15 in front of the NPDLC headquarters at Nakkalagutta in Hanamkonda to protest the hike in the energy rate.

She said that the power distribution business had placed a significant financial strain on the general public by raising the rate.

Padma, who spoke at a press conference alongside other party officials here on Monday, said the TRS administration had lost the trust of the public and was attempting to deceive them under the guise of the Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes.

“Development is taking place in both the rural and the cities. However, the TRS leaders are attempting to deceive the public by claiming that they have spent crores of rupees on development. If this is true, the government must provide all relevant information, including data for the funds allocated to the Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes,” she said.

The BJP leader further stated that she was willing to visit Hanamkonda wards to see what progress had been done under the Pattana Pragathi scheme. She further stated that the Narendra Modi-led central government has invested hundreds of millions of rupees in the Bhadrakali Bund project and super speciality hospital via the Smart City Mission, AMRUT, and HRIDAY schemes.

Deshini Sadanandam Goud, Kondi Jithender Reddy, vice-president Kandaglata Satyanarayana, secretary Gujjula Mahender Reddy, and other BJP district general secretaries were present.