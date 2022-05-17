Telangana BJP vice president claims ‘KTR has disturbed mindset’

Hyderabad: Hitting back at Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao for calling Union Home Minister Amit Shah a ‘liar’s Badshah’, BJP state vice president NVSS Prabhakar said that the Union Home Minister is a man of masses and calling him a liar shows KTR’s disturbed mindset.

His remark came after KTR hit out against Amit Shah for alleging corruption in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government and called him a ‘liar’s Badshah’.

KTR said, “He is not Amit Shah, but a ‘Liar’s Badshah’. Not even one thing he spoke is true.”

“Amit Shah has come up and was brought up from the grassroot level, and he rose from a normal Karyakarta to Home Minister of the country. He is a man of the masses, calling him a liar shows the disturbed mindset of KTR,” Prabhakar told ANI.

“Amit Shah said very clearly that the promise of giving three acres of land to Dalits has not been implemented by KCR. It’s not a lie, it’s there on the record of Assembly. KCR cheated Dalits. One more thing is non-implementation of Fasal Bhima and Ayushman Bharat during the pandemic and natural calamities,” Prabhakar told ANI.

He further slammed the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and said that the control of the state government is being given by the Asaduddin Owaisi and according to his tunes KCR is dancing in every aspect and that has been stated by Amit Shah.

“Earlier KCR and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) were opposed to Article 370. Till the last minute, they were not in favour of Article 370, and at the last minute on the floor of Parliament they supported Article 370. Amit shah was quoting about the background and the history of their being under the control of Owaisi and Daruslaam. The direction has been given by the Asaduddin Owaisi in many aspects and it was quoted by Amir Shah,” he added.