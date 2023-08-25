Telangana BJP will address farmer issues in Khammam meeting: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Claiming farmers have been neglected for the last nine years under the KCR government, Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy said that the party will address farmer issues in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Khammam rally on Sunday.

Shah’s visit is being linked to the BJP’s preparation for the assembly election in the state later this year.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the farmers of Telangana on 27th August in Khammam,” Reddy told ANI on Thursday.

“In Telangana, farmers have been neglected for the last 9 years under CM KCR and BRS government. Due to rain, and natural calamities, farmers have faced huge losses. Loan waivers were not provided to the farmers of Telangana, Union HM Amit Shah is holding a program regarding all these issues related to the farmers,” Ready said further.

BJP sources said lakhs of people are expected to attend Shah’s rally. Shah was earlier scheduled to address the rally in June but it was postponed due to Cyclone Biparjoy.

During his visit to the state, Amit Shah will also meet senior party leaders to assess the party’s poll preparations.

Sources said he will take stock of ground reports and discuss the party’s plans and programmes regarding the assembly polls. BJP leaders said there is “anti-incumbency” against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in Telangana.

“All sections including employees, students and farmers are angry with the government. People of Telangana are now looking at BJP and for a double-engine government to realise their aspirations and redeem Telangana from clutches of corruption and dynasty,” a party leader said.

“The BJP will stand by the people of Telangana and ensure that their aspirations and dreams are realised,” he added.

The ruling BRS has announced most of its candidates for the assembly elections. The polls will witness a triangular contest between the BRS, Congress and the BJP.