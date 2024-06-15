Telangana: BJP workers in Gajwel report KCR as ‘missing’

The activists pasted posters on the walls claiming KCR as missing in action

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Updated: 15th June 2024 11:31 pm IST
BJP workers protest in Gajwel town and report Gajwel MLA K Chandrasekhar Rao as missing in the police station on Saturday.
BJP workers in Gajwel protesting at Gajwel-Pragnapur municipal office claiming that KCR has gone missing.

Hyderabad: BJP workers in Gajwel held an innovative protest in Gajwel town on Saturday, by going to Gajwel police station and reporting Gajwel MLA K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) as missing. The activists also pasted pamphlets of Rao with ‘Missing’ written on them, at various places on the walls in Gajwel.

“KCR couldn’t be seen either at his camp office, Indira Park chowrastha, bus stop, Ambedkar square, or at Gajwel municipal office,” the poster read.

Also Read
Telangana: Several injured as mob attacks madrasa in Medak

The BJP workers raised slogans like “where is KCR, the people of Gajwel are here. He should come to the constituency.” The activists claimed that though KCR won from Gajwel assembly constituency for three consecutive terms, he couldn’t be seen in Gajwel these days.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Updated: 15th June 2024 11:31 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Politics updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button