Telangana: BJP workers in Gajwel report KCR as ‘missing’

Hyderabad: BJP workers in Gajwel held an innovative protest in Gajwel town on Saturday, by going to Gajwel police station and reporting Gajwel MLA K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) as missing. The activists also pasted pamphlets of Rao with ‘Missing’ written on them, at various places on the walls in Gajwel.

“KCR couldn’t be seen either at his camp office, Indira Park chowrastha, bus stop, Ambedkar square, or at Gajwel municipal office,” the poster read.

The BJP workers raised slogans like “where is KCR, the people of Gajwel are here. He should come to the constituency.” The activists claimed that though KCR won from Gajwel assembly constituency for three consecutive terms, he couldn’t be seen in Gajwel these days.