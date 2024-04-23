Telangana: BJP’s Raghunandan Rao releases booklet on ‘development of Dubbak’

Hyderabad: In his response to chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s dare to reveal the central funds for Dubbak when he served as the MLA of the constituency, BJP candidate for Medak Lok Sabha segment M Raghunandan Rao released a booklet on the development of Dubbak and the central funds sourced by him at BJP party headquarters in Nampally on Tuesday, April 23.



He said that he will send copies of the booklet to the chief minister and the chief secretary via post. Raghunandan added that along with Dubbak, he also used the Central funds on Kodangal, Revanth’s home constituency, as well.

He stated that the Centre released Rs 4.23 lakh for Palle Prakruthi Vanams for every gram panchayat, Rs 10 lakh for Rythu Vedikas, Rs 11.13 lakh for crematoria, Rs 2.5 lakh for dump yards, and Rs 230 crore for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) works in Dubbak.

Accusing the Congress of making false promises to the people, Rao said that the Congress was unveiling a string of more lies through its ‘Paanch Nyay‘.

Rao also lashed out at Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and said he shouldn’t utter whatever comes to his mind. “He needs to speak more responsibly,” he said. He reminded the chief minister that he had described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an elder brother at an official programme held in Adilabad recently.