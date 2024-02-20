Telangana: BJP’s ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra’ to cover 5,500 km

The yatra will conclude on March 1, said Union tourism minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday, February 20.

Published: 20th February 2024
BJP Telangana to start statewide 'Vijay Sankalp Yatras' from Feb 20 to Mar 2
Gearing up for the Lok Sabha polls, the Telangana BJP would conduct 'Vijaya Sankalp Yatras' across the state from February 20 to March 2.

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana began a ten-day 5,500 km ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra’ from five locations in the state to cover 17 Lok Sabha constituencies and 14 Assembly segments on Tuesday, February 20.

Observing that there is an atmosphere all over the country in favour of Narendra Modi becoming Prime Minister for a third term, he expressed confidence that the BJP would win a majority of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

Kishan Reddy said that the BJP would strive to bag the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, represented by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi in the coming elections.

