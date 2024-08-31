Telangana Board extends deadline for intermediate admissions

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) extended the deadline for it’s first-year intermediate admissions, to Wednesday, September 7. The move is to ensure no student misses out on the chance of education on the grounds of being late to register.

The board sent a notification was sent to the principals of all affiliated colleges and educational institution regarding the extension. Student can apply for admissions via the official websites acadtgbie.cgg.gov.in and http://tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

The Intermediate Education board had witnessed: 60.01 pass percentage among the first year and 64.19 pass percentage for the second year, in the exams conducted earlier in 2024.