Telangana: Bodhan CI among 2 held for helping ex-MLA’s son flee

Hyderabad: Circle Inspector Bodhan police station, Prem Kumar along with another person was arrested by the Punjagutta police for allegedly helping Rahil alias Sohail, son of Bodhan former MLA Aamir Shakil, escape to Dubai.

Rahil in the early hours of December 24 had rammed his car into a police barricade in an inebriated condition. He was shifted to Panjagutta police station from where his escape was allegedly facilitated by Durga Rao, SHO Punjagutta and a home guard. Someone else was named as accused in the case instead of Rahil. After the incident came to light a detailed investigation was conducted.

Durga Rao, was placed under suspension by Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, K Sreenivasa Rao. During investigation it came to light that Rahil had escaped to Dubai. The police then started identifying all the persons who helped Rahil escape to Dubai and arrested four persons. On Saturday, the police arrested Bodhan Circle Inspector Prem Kumar and one more person in the case.