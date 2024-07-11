Telangana: Boy attacked by street dogs in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: As the dog menace continues to grow across the state, a six-year-old boy was reportedly attacked by a pack of street dogs on Wednesday, July 10, at Shanthi Nagar of Sangareddy town.

The victim has been identified as Shajan Pasha, who was playing on the premises of his residence when a pack of dogs attacked him.

Upon noticing the incident, the neighbours came to his rescue and saved his life. According to reports, he sustained multiple injuries all over his body and is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

It is informed that the victim’s condition is stable.

Surge in dog attacks across Telangana

In a similar incident, three individuals, including two students of a private school, were injured when a pack of stray dogs attacked them in Gunj market in Karimnagar district on Wednesday.

According to reports, the individuals were attacked as they were passing through the locality. Upon noticing the incident, bystanders chased the dogs away and immediately rushed the victim to district headquarters hospital for treatment.

The victims are currently receiving medical care and are reportedly in stable condition.

Earlier, a 42-day-old infant was mauled to death by a street dog on June 18 in Madipally village in Thorrur mandal of Mahbubabad district.

According to reports, Dharshanam Venkanna, accompanied by his wife Renuka and their infant son, visited his grandmother’s house in Madipally two days ago. After feeding the baby, Renuka put him to sleep in the front yard and went inside to wash up. At that moment, a stray dog appeared and began attacking the child.

The infant was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to injuries.

Over 26k dog bite cases in 2023

Around 30,000 people are bitten by dogs every year in Hyderabad, translating to 70 to 90 dog bite cases daily. Over the past decade, Hyderabad has reported over 3 lakh dog bite incidents. According to GHMC officials, there are between 4 to 6 lakh dogs in the city.

In 2023 alone, 26,349 cases were reported.

Stray dogs infected with rabies often display aggressive behaviour and suffer from deteriorating health, posing significant risks of fatal attacks. Over the past five years, from January 1, 2019, to April 17, 2024; 54 deaths due to rabies have been reported in Hyderabad, as per The Times of India.