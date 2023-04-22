Telangana: British MP appreciates CM KCR for Ambedkar Statue

"I hope you will join us in the UK soon, and share the inspiration for the statue," said Vijendra Sharma inviting KCR to Britain.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Updated: 22nd April 2023 10:16 pm IST

Hyderabad: Virendra Sharma, a British MP of Indian origin, appreciated chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao for the installation of the 125-foot-tall BR Ambedkar statue.

“The construction of the new statue of Dr BR Ambedkar is a great achievement and one I hope you and the entire state are proud of,” he said in a letter.

He said that the history and works of Dr Ambedkar are the story of India. Ambedkar’s ideas espoused and shaped the modern Constitution of India, prioritising development and plurality over outdated notions.

“Themes of tolerance, his stance for equality in society, and his thoughts, actions and extensive writing were way ahead of his time in the UK and India. As author and father of the constitution he drafted the text for the continuation of the nation,” said the UK MP.

Sharma said that Ambedkar had a vision for the future that is not fully realised yet.

“I am proud to work closely with Telangana community organisations in the UK. It is a particular pleasure to work closely with Uday Nagaraju, a son of Telangana, putting himself forward for election in the UK,” he added

He said that the organisations do fantastic work, not just for their own community, but to invigorate and enrich the social and cultural life of the entire United Kingdom and Telangana diaspora.

