Telangana: BRS, BJP workers clash in Hanamkonda, several injured

Hyderabad: Workers of the BJP and BRS clashed and threw stones at each other at the camp office of the government chief whip and BRS Warangal West MLA D Vinay Bhaskar in Hanmakonda.

According to reports, the incident happened when BJP supporters attempted to lay siege to the MLA’s camp office, demanding the allocation of double-bedroom houses to the town’s homeless.

The demonstrators were halted by police at the barbed wire fence on the street near the camp office.

Then, a clash broke out between a group of BRS cadre who gathered in front of the camp office and the protesters. The situation turned tense as they attacked each other with sticks and stones. Both sides claimed that a few of their cadres were injured in the incident.

The police dispersed the warring groups and whisked away some of the local BJP leaders in police vehicles.

Both sides claimed injuries to their workers due to the clash.