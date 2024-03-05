Telangana: BRS, BSP join hands for upcoming Lok Sabha polls

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday, March 5 announced an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read Telangana BSP chief RS Praveen Kumar pays visit to BRS chief KCR

The announcement was made after a meeting between the state BSP chief RS Praveen Kumar and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) at the latter’s residence at Nandi Nagar.

Addressing the media, BRS chief KCR said that the pink party is forging a “respectful” alliance with the BSP and more details on the subject will be announced soon.

Explaining the BSP’s decision, Praveen Kumar said that the call to join hands with the ‘secular’ BRS was taken to put up a fight against the anti-secular nature of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The Congress is also becoming like the BJP. We have joined hands to protect Telangana from this threat,” he stated.

He added that the call on seat sharing will be taken after a discussion between BSP national president Mayawati and BRS chief KCR.

It is important to note that both the national BSP president Mayawati and the state BSP chief RS Praveen Kumar were quite critical of the previous BRS dispensation-led KCR in the state.

The development comes one day after the BRS announced its first list of four candidates- B Vinod Kumar for Karimnagar, Koppula Eshwar for Peddapalli. Nama Nageshwar Rao for Khammam and Maloth Kavitha for Mahabubabad as its candidates.

(This is a breaking story. The latest version will be updated)