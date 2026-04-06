Telangana: BRS calls for bandh over CM Revanth’s photo in KCR’s Gajwel office

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) members on Monday, April 6, called for a bandh in Gajwel after Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s photo was placed in party president K Chandrashekhar Rao’s (KCR) camp office there on April 4.

The BRS members held a sit-in protest, during which they raised slogans such as, “What kind of government is this? Thieves government?” and “Jai Telangana.” The protestors also called for bringing KCR back as the Telangana CM.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) members on Monday, April 6, called for a bandh in Gajwel after Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's photo was placed in BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao's camp office in Gajwel, Siddipet, on April 4.



The BRS members held a sit-in protest in… pic.twitter.com/tILTYXNOqp — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 6, 2026

In a video shared on social media, the protestors were seen sitting in front of a few Telangana Government Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) buses.

Addressing the media, Gajwel constituency in-charge Vanteru Pratap Reddy said, “Revanth Reddy has been targeting KCR and his family. In the Assembly, he said he has goondas (goons) working for him. Now we have seen the vandalism of KCR’s office.”

Speaking of the BRS’ past achievements, Pratap Reddy said, “KCR formed the BRS in 2001 and realised the creation of Telangana through relentless efforts. The BRS built hospitals, colleges, residential welfare schools, businesses, reservoirs and canals.”

Background of the incident

The protest comes two day after KCR’s office in Gajwel was vandalised by Congress members, who placed a picture of Revanth Reddy in the cabin.

Led by District Congress Committee (DCC) president Tumukunta Aknsha Reddy, the party workers purportedly damaged the window pane, local media reported. Speaking to Siasat.com, Gajwel Assistant Commissioner of Police said the Congress leaders are yet to be arrested.