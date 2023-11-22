Telangana: BRS, Congress cadres clash in Nizamabad, MLA Shakil injured

The incident reportedly happened when the Congress party's workers tried to block the BRS poll campaign led by Shakil in the constituency.

Updated: 22nd November 2023 5:11 pm IST
Telangana: BRS, Congress workers clash in Nizamabad, several injured
The police trying to pacify an angry mob of workers.

Hyderabad: Workers of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress allegedly indulged in violence against each other in Nizamabad’s Bodhan which led to several individuals getting injured.

Bodhan sitting MLA Mohammed Aamir Shakil was also reportedly injured in the clash.

The police immediately got involved and controlled the situation.

Reacting to the development, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha condemned the violence and blamed Congress party workers for the situation.

“I strongly condemn the attack on BRS sitting MLA, Bodhan candidate Shakeel garu and activists. These physical attacks by the Congress because of the fear of defeat are proof of the Congress’s thuggishness,” she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30 and the counting is scheduled for December 3.

