Telangana: BRS, Congress cadres clash in Nizamabad, MLA Shakil injured

Hyderabad: Workers of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress allegedly indulged in violence against each other in Nizamabad’s Bodhan which led to several individuals getting injured.

Bodhan sitting MLA Mohammed Aamir Shakil was also reportedly injured in the clash.

The police immediately got involved and controlled the situation.

The incident reportedly happened when the Congress party’s workers tried to block the BRS poll campaign led by Shakil in the constituency.

Reacting to the development, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha condemned the violence and blamed Congress party workers for the situation.

“I strongly condemn the attack on BRS sitting MLA, Bodhan candidate Shakeel garu and activists. These physical attacks by the Congress because of the fear of defeat are proof of the Congress’s thuggishness,” she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Telangana: BRS, Congress workers clash in Nizamabad's Bodhan and several reportedly got injured including Bodhan sitting MLA and BRS candidate Mohammed Shakil Aamir. The police got involved and controlled the situation. BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha condemned the violence and… pic.twitter.com/GCCdScIjXa — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 22, 2023

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30 and the counting is scheduled for December 3.