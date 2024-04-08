Telangana: BRS files complaint to EC against Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) filed a complaint on Monday, April 8, with the Election Commission against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleging a violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the latter.

BRS filed complaint against Rahul Gandhi with Election Commission for violation of Model Code of Conduct by making allegations against KCR in Phone tapping case



BRS said, “K Chandrashekar Rao Garu has no relation to or knowledge of the ongoing phone tapping case.



BRS wants EC… pic.twitter.com/GQDlnHeWAw — Naveena (@TheNaveena) April 8, 2024

In its complaint, BRS accused the Congress leader of passing derogatory remarks and unverified allegations against its party chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) in the phone tapping case.

“It is categorically stated that KCR has no relation to or knowledge of the ongoing phone tapping case. While the investigation is ongoing, a derogatory comment on the case implicating that KCR is guilty of the said offence is nothing but a character assassination and distortion of the case,” the complaint read.

BRS demanded an immediate ban on Rahul Gandhi from campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as well as action against the Indian National Congress.

The party attached videos of Rahul Gandhi’s remarks to support their complaint.

On April 6, Rahul Gandhi released the Congress manifesto in Tukkuguda. He drew parallels between the former Telangana chief minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the use of government agencies to tap phones and extort money from the citizens.

Additionally, the BRS has lodged another complaint with the Election Commission against state minister Konda Surekha for her remarks on the same phone tapping issue, seeking action against her for violating the election code of conduct.

Telangana goes to poll on May 13.