Telangana: BRS leader dies after being hit by actor Raghu Babu’s car

Hyderabad: A car owned by actor Raghu Babu collided with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Janardhan Rao’s motorcycle on April 18, resulting in the latter’s death. The accident took place on the Addaki-Narkatpally National Highway near Nalgonda around 5 pm.

Sandineni Janardhan Rao, was a BRS party leader from Nalgonda district. Raghu Babu’s driver was steering the car at the time of the fatal accident.

Eyewitnesses told police that the car dragged the motorcycle for about fifty meters ahead after colliding with the bike.

The accident occurred on Wednesday when Janardhan was taking a U-turn. The car, reportedly belonging to Raghu Babu, was heading towards Hyderabad when it collided with BRS leader Janardhan.

Despite immediate medical attention, Janardhan died on the spot. Police seized the car and have booked a case against Raghu Babu’s driver.

The police began their investigation following a complaint filed by Janardhan Rao’s wife. Janardhan, a resident of Mangalapalli village in Nakrekal mandal, is survived by his son and daughter.