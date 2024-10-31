Telangana: BRS leader Praveen Kumar’s residence burgled

Hyderabad: The unidentified burglars allegedly broke into the residence of former IPS officer and BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar in Kosini village of Sirpur-Kaghaznagar on Wednesday night, October 30.

Valuable documents were allegedly stolen in the incident, as stated by Praveen Kumar in a post on X. However, details about the stolen documents remain undisclosed.

Expressing concern, Praveen Kumar urged law enforcement to probe any possible conspiracy behind the theft. In a post addressing the Telangana Director General of Police, Praveen Kumar called for a detailed investigation to uncover hidden motives.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.