Telangana: BRS MLA conspiring to kill Eatala Rajender, alleges wife

"It is the chief minister's responsibility if even if a single drop of our family members spills. Kaushik Reddy is a mad dog and he is behaving arbitrarily," she remarked.

27th June 2023 5:12 pm IST
Eatala Rajender (file)

Hyderabad: Eatala Jamuna, the wife of Huzurabad BJP MLA and former minister Eatala Rajender alleged that BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy is planning to assassinate her husband.

She further stated that she had heard that Kaushik Reddy planned to spend Rs 20 crores to assassinate him. “Kaushik Reddy’s arrogance comes from the support provided to him by Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” she said.

Jamuna further recalled Kaushik Reddy’s remarks against the Telangana Governor in the past and said that no action has been taken against him even back then. “

“In the upcoming polls, all the women in Huzurabad will unite and fight for better, safe governance. They will teach a lesson to KCR,” she said.

Refuting the allegations of Jamuna, the BRS MLA said Rajender is an ‘expert in murder politics’.

