Telangana: BRS MLA Tellam Venkat Rao attends Congress event

Hyderabad: With the first phase of Lok Sabha elections less than a fortnight, another Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA was seen attending a Congress event in Tukkuguda on Saturday, April 6.

The Jana Jathara event was held with senior leader Rahul Gandhi, MP K C Venugopal, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and his deputy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in attendance.

The Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkat Rao is the latest to likely jump ship to Congress. This comes after the BRS leader met chief minister Revanth Reddy at his residence on March 3. He claimed he had met the chief minister urging him to provide funding for development works in his constituency.

In the last three months, many BRS leaders joined the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. On March 30, Hyderabad mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi joined Congress. Similarly, on March 17, sitting Chevella MP Dr Ranjith Reddy and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender also joined the Grand Old Party.

Days ago, reports emerged that Rao skipped the Khammam and Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituency review meet held by former Telangana chief minister and party chief K Chandrashekar Rao and senior BRS leader Harish Rao.

Tellam Venkat Rao is a known political turncoat. Before the Telangana Assembly polls conducted last year, Rao quit BRS to join the Congress. However, he returned to the pink party after being denied a ticket. He contested the assembly elections from Bhadrachalam and won.

The Lok Sabha elections in Telangana will be held on May 13.