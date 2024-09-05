Telangana: BRS sends relief materials to flood affected Khammam

Hyderabad: Under the direction of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Siddipet MLA and former health minister Harish Rao organized the delivery of essential supplies to flood victims in Khammam.

On Thursday, September 5, in Siddipet, Rao launched the initiative to transport relief goods in lorries. He acknowledged the support from BRS workers and voluntary organizations from the Siddipet constituency who contributed relief funds for the flood victims.

Also Read Telangana sees 355% deviation from normal rainfall this week

Rao stated that following KCR’s instructions, they were sending 200 quintals of rice, essential goods worth ₹2,000, 2,000 packets of bread, and 500 blankets to those affected by the floods.

He urged BRS leaders and the public to step forward and assist the flood victims. As part of their social responsibility, he added that BRS would extend similar aid to flood victims in Mahabubabad in the next two to three days.