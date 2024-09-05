Telangana: BRS sends relief materials to flood affected Khammam

Published: 5th September 2024
Addressing the media on Thursday, Harish Rao questions where the funds were for implementing Congress' six guarantees within 100 days.
Hyderabad: Under the direction of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Siddipet MLA and former health minister Harish Rao organized the delivery of essential supplies to flood victims in Khammam.

On Thursday, September 5, in Siddipet, Rao launched the initiative to transport relief goods in lorries. He acknowledged the support from BRS workers and voluntary organizations from the Siddipet constituency who contributed relief funds for the flood victims.

Rao stated that following KCR’s instructions, they were sending 200 quintals of rice, essential goods worth ₹2,000, 2,000 packets of bread, and 500 blankets to those affected by the floods.

He urged BRS leaders and the public to step forward and assist the flood victims. As part of their social responsibility, he added that BRS would extend similar aid to flood victims in Mahabubabad in the next two to three days.

