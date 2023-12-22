Telangana: BRS to release ‘sweat paper’ countering Congress’ white paper

Hyderabad: In response to the Congress-led Telangana government’s recent White Papers (Shwetha patram) on state finances and the power sector, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will be releasing its ‘Sweda Patram’ (sweat paper) on Telangana’s nine-and-half years of progress under its governance.

Former minister BRS and working president KT Rama Rao will release the ‘sweat paper’ at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan at 11 am on Saturday. It will be a PowerPoint presentation.

తొమ్మిదిన్నరేళ్ల తెలంగాణ ప్రగతి ప్రస్థానం

దేశ చరిత్రలోనే ఓ సువర్ణ అధ్యాయం



పగలూ రాత్రి తేడా లేకుండా..

రెక్కల కష్టంతో చెమటోడ్చి నిర్మించిన..

తెలంగాణ ప్రతిష్టను దెబ్బతీస్తే సహించం..



విఫల రాష్ట్రంగా చూపించాలని ప్రయత్నిస్తే భరించం..



అగ్రగామి రాష్ట్రాన్ని అవమానిస్తే… — KTR (@KTRBRS) December 22, 2023

Dasoju Sravan questions Revanth

BRS leader Dasoju Sravan Kumar slammed the Congress government’s approach of releasing White Papers in the state Assembly

Sravan Kumar questioned the necessity of convening ‘costly assembly sessions’ for the release of white papers and said that press conferences could be a more cost-effective approach.

“Why hold Assembly meetings that cost crores of rupees to release white papers that are attempting to dig a hill and catch a rat? If only press conferences are held and the relevant documents are released, will people not know? Will the opposition not answer them?” D Sravan Kumar asked.