Telangana: BRS to release ‘sweat paper’ countering Congress’ white paper

Former minister BRS and working president KT Rama Rao will release the 'sweat paper' at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan at 11 am on Saturday, he announced in a tweet.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 22nd December 2023 8:08 pm IST
BRS to release 'Sweat paper' countering Congresses' white paper
Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy (right) BRS working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: In response to the Congress-led Telangana government’s recent White Papers (Shwetha patram) on state finances and the power sector, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will be releasing its ‘Sweda Patram’ (sweat paper) on Telangana’s nine-and-half years of progress under its governance.

Former minister BRS and working president KT Rama Rao will release the ‘sweat paper’ at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan at 11 am on Saturday. It will be a PowerPoint presentation.

Dasoju Sravan questions Revanth

BRS leader Dasoju Sravan Kumar slammed the Congress government’s approach of releasing White Papers in the state Assembly

Sravan Kumar questioned the necessity of convening ‘costly assembly sessions’ for the release of white papers and said that press conferences could be a more cost-effective approach.

“Why hold Assembly meetings that cost crores of rupees to release white papers that are attempting to dig a hill and catch a rat? If only press conferences are held and the relevant documents are released, will people not know? Will the opposition not answer them?” D Sravan Kumar asked.

