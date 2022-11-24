Telangana: Buddhist monastery to be built in Buddhavanam

Hyderabad: The International Buddhist Confederation’s team of Bhutanese Buddhist monks, led by Tenzin Nyamgyal of the Central Buddhist Body in Thimphu, who had just visited Buddhavanam, Asia’s biggest Buddhist Heritage Theme Park on Wednesday expressed their desire to establish a monastery after being pleased by the attractions and amenities of the theme park.

The Chief monk of the Central Buddhist Body announced after visiting the site that they will look into the possibility of working with the Telangana Government to advance Buddhist culture and education.

The visit was made possible by Buddhavanam Special Officer Mallepalli Laxmaiah, who was tasked by Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud to set up a guided trip for the Bhutanese monks. Buddhist Expert Consultant E. Sivanagireddy gave the monks a briefing on the history of Buddhism, the Buddhist heritage of Telangana, Buddhism at Nagarjunakonda, Acharya Nagarjuna’s contributions, and significant Buddhist places in Telangana during the visit.

“For too long the Buddhist heritage of Telangana was ignored. Now we want to turn it into a key attraction for tourists. The creation of the Buddhist circuit is a step in the direction,” said Goud while addressing the delegates.

The concept of Buddhavanam and its various components were explained to the Bhutanese monks.

The Stupa’s architecture and interior inspired the monks to consider practicing meditation there. Additionally, the team took a boat ride and went to the Island Museum in Nagarjunakonda.