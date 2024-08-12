‘Telangana Buddhist monuments should find place in world tourism map’

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said that significant development of tourism will be visible in the state within one year under the Indiramma Rajyam programme. Speaking with reporters after visiting the Khammam fort, Bhatti stated that on important Buddhist festivals, celebrations should be organised at Buddhist monuments in Nelakondapalli of Khammam.

“The government has already sanctioned Rs 10 crore for promotion of Buddhist tourism sites and works should be started soon. Kondapalli Aramam has not lost its prominence and it should be protected while also opening old ‘Aramams’ to tourists. Measures should be taken to provide adequate facilities and security to tourists,” said the Telangana deputy chief minister.

Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the Telangana government will allocate any amount of funds required for the development of tourism and that wide publicity will be given for the same, with the aim being to find a place for it in the world tourism map.

Noting that there are ample opportunities for development of eco tourism and temple tourism in Khammam district, the Telangana deputy chief minister said that the forests from Kunnerasani to Bhadrachalam were ideal for eco tourism. “Similarly temple tourism opportunities are aplenty from Buddhist monument in Nelakondapalli to Sitarama Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam via Jamalapuram,” noted Bhatti Vikramarka

He added that the ropeway proposal for the Fort in Khammam has been pending for a long and that his cabinet colleague and minister Jupally Krishna signed the file giving approvals for a ropeway construction. “Funds would be released to start work and it would be completed in a few months,” said the Telangana deputy chief minister.

Bhatti Vikramarka stated that Buddhists from countries like Japan can be invited to Nelakondapalli Buddhist monuments to promote and publicise places of tourism in Telangana as well. He opined that since Hyderabad a is hub for the software sector, facilities for trekking, walking tracks, resorts and internet facilities should be provided in the forest areas to enable IT sector employees to spend relaxed time during week-ends or once a month.