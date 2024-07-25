Telangana Budget 2024 LIVE: KCR to arrive in Assembly for 1st time since 2023

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to present its budget for the 2024-25 financial year today, July 25, 2024. Deputy chief minister and Finance minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will present the budget in the state legislative assembly.

This will be the first full Budget presented by a Congress-led state government after the formation of Telangana.

The vote-on-account Budget introduced by the Congress government in February, following its assumption of power in December, is set to expire on July 31. Consequently, this Budget will cover the period from August 2024 to March 2025.

10:55 am: The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) to set foot in the Assembly for the first time after the 2023 Assembly election defeat, the BRS said in a release

10:36 am: The budget is estimated to be around 2.8 to 2.9 lakh crores. The Finance minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka arrived at the Telangana Assembly after conducting special prayers at the Nalla Pochamma temple at the Praja Bhavan. Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari welcomed him

9:19 am: Six guarantees and promises made by the Congress party in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections will be prioritised in the Budget, reports suggest