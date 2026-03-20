Telangana Budget 2026–27: Hyderabad plans span Metro expansion, Future City

Hyderabad: Presenting the 2026–27 Telangana Budget in the Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka outlined a series of Hyderabad-focused measures spanning urban governance, economic planning, infrastructure expansion and investment-led development in the metropolitan region.

GHMC restructuring and urban governance

The Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister said the government has undertaken a major restructuring of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), integrating surrounding urban local bodies and reorganising the metropolitan region into three corporations—Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri.

He stated that the restructuring involves the merger of 20 municipalities and seven corporations, and is aimed at decentralising administration, improving service delivery and enabling more efficient governance in the expanding urban region. The move is also expected to strengthen coordination among civic agencies and support planned urban growth.

CURE framework for Hyderabad’s core economy

Referring to the state’s economic planning approach, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said areas within the Outer Ring Road have been designated under the CURE (Core Urban Region Economy) framework.

He said this zone will focus on high-value service sectors such as technology, artificial intelligence, global capability centres, financial services and research institutions.

The government is also taking measures to improve environmental conditions in the core urban area, including shifting polluting industries outside the ORR limits, restricting single-use plastics and promoting electric mobility.

The minister noted that increasing urbanisation has necessitated structured planning for Hyderabad, with the city playing a central role in the state’s economic growth strategy.

Bharat Future City and urban expansion

In the Telangana Budget speech, the Finance Minister announced the development of a 30,000-acre “Bharat Future City” in the Hyderabad region as part of long-term urban expansion plans.

He said the project will include radial road connectivity, a greenfield national highway linking the city to Machilipatnam port, underground electricity systems and environmentally sustainable infrastructure. A Skill University will also be established within the project area to develop a workforce aligned with international standards.

Investment inflows through Hyderabad

Highlighting Hyderabad’s role in attracting investments, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, held in the city, saw participation from around 2,000 international delegates.

He stated that nearly 100 MoUs were signed, bringing proposed investments of about Rs 5.75 lakh crore across sectors such as aerospace, life sciences and manufacturing, with Hyderabad emerging as the primary hub for these developments.

Metro expansion and connectivity

The Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister said the government has allocated Rs 1,100 crore for the Hyderabad Metro Rail project for 2026–27.

This includes Rs 600 crore towards Metro Rail Phase-II and Rs 500 crore as loans to Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) to support project implementation.

The Metro network is being aligned with the CURE framework, with plans to develop economic activity hubs around metro stations within the Outer Ring Road, focusing on sectors such as artificial intelligence, global capability centres and research and development.

He also said the government is providing Rs 65,000 per square yard as compensation for properties acquired under the Old City Metro project.

In addition, a 31-km fast-track corridor from Raidurg to Hyderabad Airport is being developed to improve connectivity and reduce congestion along the IT corridor.

Police commissionerate reorganisation

The Finance Minister said policing in the Hyderabad metropolitan region has been reorganised into four commissionerates—Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Future City.

He said the restructuring is aimed at strengthening law enforcement administration and aligning policing with the city’s expanding urban footprint.