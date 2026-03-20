Telangana Budget 2026-27: Rs 3,137 cr for transport, roads anchors infra spend

Infrastructure spending cuts across departments, covering connectivity, logistics, industrial systems and agriculture-linked development

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 20th March 2026 2:59 pm IST|   Updated: 20th March 2026 3:08 pm IST
National Highway
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Infrastructure spending in Telangana’s 2026–27 budget spans multiple sectors, including transport, roads, public works, industrial systems and agriculture-linked development, with allocations distributed across departments rather than a single consolidated head.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said the budget prioritises basic infrastructure development along with welfare and employment.

The Transport, Roads and Buildings Department alone accounts for Rs 3,137.83 crore under schemes, in addition to establishment and capital outlays.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Roads, transport form key component

Within the department, Rs 100 crore has been allocated as subsidies to support concessional public transport, while Rs 150 crore has been provided as loans to state transport undertakings. Administrative expenditure for transport services has been pegged at Rs 130.66 crore for 2026–27.

The scheme component covers programme-based spending on road connectivity, transport services, and related infrastructure.

Industrial, urban and rural infrastructure included

Beyond transport, the budget places infrastructure within a broader development framework that includes industrial and logistics systems, urban growth and agriculture-linked infrastructure.

MS Admissions 2026-27

The government has grouped its development strategy under the CURE, PURE and RARE model, covering services, manufacturing and agriculture sectors.

This includes industrial clusters, logistics networks, and sector-specific facilities tied to investment proposals.

Linked to investment and growth plans

Infrastructure expansion is also tied to investment commitments discussed at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, where proposals worth Rs 5.75 lakh crore were announced. Several of these are expected to translate into projects requiring road networks, logistics systems, and urban infrastructure.

The government has set long-term economic targets of scaling the state economy to USD 1 trillion by 2034 and USD 3 trillion by 2047, with infrastructure development forming a key part of this strategy.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 20th March 2026 2:59 pm IST|   Updated: 20th March 2026 3:08 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button