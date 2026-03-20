Telangana Budget 2026-27: Rs 3,137 cr for transport, roads anchors infra spend

Hyderabad: Infrastructure spending in Telangana’s 2026–27 budget spans multiple sectors, including transport, roads, public works, industrial systems and agriculture-linked development, with allocations distributed across departments rather than a single consolidated head.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said the budget prioritises basic infrastructure development along with welfare and employment.

The Transport, Roads and Buildings Department alone accounts for Rs 3,137.83 crore under schemes, in addition to establishment and capital outlays.

Roads, transport form key component

Within the department, Rs 100 crore has been allocated as subsidies to support concessional public transport, while Rs 150 crore has been provided as loans to state transport undertakings. Administrative expenditure for transport services has been pegged at Rs 130.66 crore for 2026–27.

The scheme component covers programme-based spending on road connectivity, transport services, and related infrastructure.

Also Read Telangana Budget 2026–27: Nine key schemes to track

Industrial, urban and rural infrastructure included

Beyond transport, the budget places infrastructure within a broader development framework that includes industrial and logistics systems, urban growth and agriculture-linked infrastructure.

The government has grouped its development strategy under the CURE, PURE and RARE model, covering services, manufacturing and agriculture sectors.

This includes industrial clusters, logistics networks, and sector-specific facilities tied to investment proposals.

Linked to investment and growth plans

Infrastructure expansion is also tied to investment commitments discussed at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, where proposals worth Rs 5.75 lakh crore were announced. Several of these are expected to translate into projects requiring road networks, logistics systems, and urban infrastructure.

The government has set long-term economic targets of scaling the state economy to USD 1 trillion by 2034 and USD 3 trillion by 2047, with infrastructure development forming a key part of this strategy.