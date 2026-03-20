Telangana Budget: Allocation to agriculture, irrigation, energy sectors reduces

Hyderabad: Announcing the Telangana budget for 2026-27 on Friday, March 20, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka allocated Rs 22,615 crore for the irrigation sector for 2026–27, which is lower than Rs 23,373 crore in the previous financial year.

The government said its focus remains on completing ongoing irrigation projects and securing Telangana’s share in the Krishna and Godavari river waters.

Dr BR Ambedkar Pranahitha Chevella project

The Deputy Chief Minister said the government is working to correct past issues and will take up the Dr BR Ambedkar Pranahita-Chevella Sujala Sravanthi Project (PCSSP) in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

The PCSSP is a massive lift irrigation scheme in Telangana designed to lift 160 TMC of water from the Pranahita River to irrigate over 16 lakh acres across seven drought-prone districts, while also supplying drinking water and industrial water

He also mentioned that several pending projects, including the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, are being taken up on priority.

Water storage

To improve water storage, the government has started desiltation works in reservoirs like Kaddam, Lower Manair and Mid Manair.

Plans are also in place to carry out similar work in projects such as Sriramsagar, Jurala, Nagarjunasagar and Musi.

Energy sector

In the energy sector, the allocation has seen a small increase to Rs 21,285 crore from Rs 21,221 crore in the previous year.

The funds will support power distribution companies for schemes like free electricity for agricultural pump-sets, up to 200 units of free power for households under the Gruhajyothi scheme and subsidised supply to sectors like handlooms.

The government also plans to set up a third power distribution company dedicated to agriculture and lift irrigation connections.

In addition, battery energy storage systems with a capacity of 1,500 MWh each will be set up at Maheshwaram and Chotuppal.

Solar pump-sets

Solar pump-sets with 100 per cent subsidy will be provided to 2.1 lakh tribal farmers under the Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam scheme.

A budget of Rs 12,600 crore has been set aside for the initiative. It aims to support plantation activities on around 6 lakh acres of podu lands.

Agriculture sector

Meanwhile, the allocation for the agriculture sector has been reduced to Rs 23,179 crore for 2026–27, compared to Rs 24,439 crore in the previous year.

The allocation includes financial support of Rs 6,000 per acre for farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme for two crop seasons.