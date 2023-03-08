Telangana: Burglary on premises of Kondagattu temple again

On February 23, burglars entered the shrine on the night and fled with 15 kilograms of silver from the temple.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 8th March 2023 5:00 pm IST
Hyderabad: Another incident of Burglary took place in the premises of Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple on Tuesday just a few days after the theft of 15 kg of silver ornaments from the temple.

Burglars broke into the temple’s guest house this time when devotees went for darshan and fled with gold ornaments and mobile phones worth Rs 6 lakh from their rooms.

The devotees after discovering the theft soon informed the police who registered a case and initiated a probe into the matter.

However, they were later arrested by the police.

