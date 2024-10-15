Telangana businessman wins 4 liquor shop licenses in AP

Hyderabad: A businessman from Khammam who recently purchased the prized Ganesh laddu at an auction for Rs 29 lakh has now won four liquor shop licenses in a government lottery held in Andhra Pradesh.

The lottery draw, conducted on Monday, allotted Ganesh one liquor shop in Puttaparthi and three in Nandyal.

This opportunity comes as part of the new excise policy in the state, which received nearly 90,000 applications for 3,396 liquor shops. Each applicant was required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 2 lakh to qualify for the draw.

Ganesh earlier made headlines after laddu auction in Gachibowli’s My Home Bhooja gated community, where he outbid others by offering Rs 29 lakh which is Rs 4 lakh more than the highest bid from the previous year.

With his latest win in the liquor shop lottery, Kondapally Ganesh continues to capture public interest.

158 liquor shops allotted in AP

In Srikakulam district, liquor shops were allotted through a lucky draw on Monday, October 14 with 158 shops available from a pool of 4,671 applications. Notably, 40 percent of the applicants were women, and 10 percent of the successful female applicants secured licenses for the shops.