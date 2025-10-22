Telangana cabinet meeting scheduled for Oct 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana cabinet is scheduled to meet on Thursday, October 23, at 3:00 pm. The last cabinet meeting was held on October 16.

Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy had earlier stated that the cabinet had decided to remove the two-child restriction for candidates contesting the local body elections. The official approval for this will likely come after Thursday’s meeting.

The ministers are also set to discuss the issue of 42 percent BC reservations after going through the Supreme Court’s judgment copy. The top court on October 16 had dismissed the Telangana government’s petition challenging a high court’s decision that stayed a government order providing 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes in local bodies.

The cabinet will also likely discuss SLBC restoration works, Kaleshwaram and and the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP).