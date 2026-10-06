Telangana cancels 35 junior lecturers’ jobs over fake certificates

Hyderabad: The Telangana Director of Intermediate Education has cancelled the appointments of 35 junior lecturers following verification of the certificates they submitted.

During the verification, it was found that the certificates were not genuine.

Complaints triggered verification

The verification was carried out after complaints were received that some junior contract lecturers had used fake educational certificates while seeking regularisation in 2023.

After receiving the complaint, the educational documents of nearly 360 junior lecturers who had been regularised from contract services were reviewed.

During the process, the Intermediate Education Department sent the certificates submitted by the lecturers to the respective universities for verification.

After finding the fake certificates, the department issued show-cause notices to 37 lecturers.

35 Telangana junior lecturers’ appointments cancelled

Of the 37 lecturers who received show-cause notices, the appointments of 35 were cancelled. They were working in government junior colleges across Telangana. They included teachers handling subjects such as English, mathematics, physics, chemistry, botany, zoology, civics, commerce and Hindi.

The cancellation orders were issued on October 1 by the Director of Intermediate Education, which functions under the Board of Intermediate Education.