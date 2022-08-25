Telangana: Candidate for by-poll will be announced by month-end, says Congress

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress is likely to pick its candidate for the by-election to Munugode assembly constituency by month-end.

The seat was left vacant by former Congress leader Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy who announced his resignation from the Congress and then joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On Wednesday night, a meeting was arrested by party seniors led by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Telangana in charge Manickam Tagore in the Nalgonda district.

In the meeting, it was decided that the high command will have the final say in the candidate finalising by the month’s end.