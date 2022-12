Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a car crashed into two stationary lorries at Sadasivpalli stage of Manakondur Mandal early on Wednesday morning.



Vamshidhar Reddy, 44, died on the spot after his car hit the lorries parked on the road. He was on his way from Karimnagar to Warangal.

Police has shifted the body to Karimnagar district headquarters hospital for autopsy.