Telangana: Car overturns as man tries to prevent collision with leopard

Hyderabad: In a bid to prevent a car from colliding with a leopard, the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the car overturning, and killing his wife on the spot.

The incident happened on the outskirts of Yellammakunta village of Mopal mandal in Nizamabad district, when Maloth Prabhakar and his wife Maloth Lalitha, 30, residents of Yacharam village in Gandhari mandal, were returning home from their relative’s place in Mopal mandal, late on Tuesday.

As their car reached the outskirts of Yellammakunta, the couple spotted a leopard crossing the single-lane road. In an attempt to prevent a collision with the leopard, Prabhakar lost control of the car.

The car overturned killing Lalitha on the spot and causing critical injuries to Prabhakar. Prabhakar was shifted to the district government hospital where he was being treated.

Mopal police reached the spot on Wednesday morning and were investigating.