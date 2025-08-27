Telangana: Case booked after teenager’s suicide note names 3 for sexual assault

Hyderabad: Police have registered a case against three people on charges of sexual assault and harassment of a 17-year-old girl, who passed away due to depression.

On August 25, the minor girl, who was a native of Rangampet village in Rajanna Sircilla district, suffered panic attacks and high fever. She was rushed to the Illantakunta government hospital where doctors referred her to the Siricilla government hospital.

However, doctors at the area hospital pronounced the teenager dead on arrival.

After her death, her parents discovered a four-page suicide letter written by their daughter detailing severe sexual assault and harassment by three men from Galipalli village, identified as Vinod, Satish, and Joshu. The letter revealed that the harassment had been ongoing for two years.

It also described an incident where the three men allegedly went to her home when she was alone, threatened her at knifepoint, and recorded a nude video of her. They also threatened to kill her parents if she disclosed the abuse.

The note indicated that the girl was deeply mentally disturbed as a result of this trauma, and her parents also found the videos mentioned in the note.

Based on the alleged suicide note, the teenager’s parents demanded a postmortem to determine the cause of their daughter’s death. The report is still pending.

Police have initiated a case against the three men under section 107 (abetment of suicide of child of unsound mind) has been registered. Police are trying to nab the trio and further investigations are on.