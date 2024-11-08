Telangana caste survey: BC Commission urges confidentiality of personal info

Hyderabad: The BC commission has instructed the planning department and the district collectors to take all precautions to keep the personal information of the respondents collected by the enumerators during the comprehensive caste survey confidential.

Addressing media in Hyderabad on Friday, November 8, Telangana BC Commission chairman G Niranjan requested the planning department to make all necessary efforts to conduct the caste survey without any errors.

He said that the comprehensive caste survey currently underway in the state was entrusted to the planning department based on the request of the Telangana BC Commission, as the commission didn’t have its own machinery and staff, according to G Niranjan, who heads the commission.

Also Read Telangana: Yadadri to be renamed back to Yadagirigutta temple

He warned that officials, enumerators or people who recorded false information in the survey were liable for serious legal action against them and that the commission would act impartially and strictly in that regard.

Urging the people to cooperate with the enumerators during the caste survey, the Telangana official informed them that if there were any errors or misuse of their personal information, then the same could be brought to the notice of the district collectors or the BC Commission for appropriate action.

“This information collected by the planning department is very important to the BC Commission. The information is very helpful to review the present conditions of BCs and to make suggestions for future actions,” Niranjan stressed.