Telangana: Yadadri to be renamed back to Yadagirigutta temple

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, November 8, ordered officials to rechristen Yadadri as Yadagirigutta in all official records and enforce daily usage.

Reddy said that the state government will constitute a board for the Yadagirigutta temple similar to that of the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam (TTD).

Officials have been asked to study the TTD board to develop a special policy for cow protection in Goshala and leverage technological innovations for cow protection. The chief minister stressed that devotees weren’t provided with resting facilities at the Yadagirgutta temple and asked officials to make arrangements for the same.

Also Read BRS leaders detained in Nalgonda during Telangana CM’s Musi padayatra

Reddy directed officials to expedite the work for gold plating for Vimana Gopuram and finish them before Brahmotsavam. In a meeting at Yadgirigutta, the Telangana chief minister asked officials to complete land acquisition for temple expansion and to release the required funds.

Concerned authorities were asked to submit a report on the pending works at the Yadagirigutta temple and other issues.