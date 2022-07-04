Telangana categorised as a top performer as per DPIIT ranking

New Delhi: Telangana has been categorised as a top performer in developing a startup ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs by the department for the promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT).

Kerala, Maharashtra, and Odisha were also ranked alongside Telangana.

However, Gujarat, Meghalaya, and Karnataka have emerged as the best performer states, according to the ranking of states and Union territories.

The states’ startup ranking 2021 was released by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday in the capital.

A total of 24 states and 7 Union territories (UTs) participated in the exercise, which ranked them under five categories — best performers, top performers, leaders, aspiring leaders and emerging startup ecosystems.

The rankings are based on the initiatives taken to develop the startup ecosystem for promoting budding entrepreneurs.

