Telangana: Centre ready to approve Regional Ring Road-Southern Part as NH

Hyderabad: Chief minister Revanth Reddy met Union minister for road and transport Nitin Gadkari and discussed various issues relating to the state, including declaring the Regional Ring Road (RRR) -southern part as a national highway.

In a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, Reddy requested Gadkari to upgrade the RRR southern part as a national highway project. This was obliged by the Union minister who instructed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials to prepare the proposals.

The chief minister handed over the list of state roads to give the status of national highways to the Union minister.

The following state roads are as follows:

Marikal-Narayanapet-Ramasamudra – 63 km.

Peddapalli-Kataram – 66 km

Pullur-Alampur-Jataprolu-Pentlavelli-Kollapur-Lingal-Achampeta-Dindi-Devarakonda-Mallepalli-Nalgonda – 225 km.

Wanaparthy-Kothakota-Gadwal-Mantralayam – 110 km.

Manneguda-Vikarabad-Tandur-Zaheerabad-Bidar – 134 km.

Karimnagar-Siricilla-Kamareddy- Yellareddy-Pitlam – 165 km.

Yerravelli Cross Road-Gadwal-Raichur – 67 km.

Jagityala-Peddapally-Kalva Srirampur-Kishtampet-Kalvapally-Moranchapally-Ramappa Temple-Jangalapally – 164 km.

Sarapaka-Eturunagaram – 93 km

Duddeda-Komuravelli-Yadagirigutta-Rayagiri Crossroad – 63 km.

Jaggaiahpet-Wyra -Kothagudem – 100 km.

Sircilla-Vemulawada-Korutla – 65 km

Bhootpur-Nagarkurnool-Mannanur-Maddimadugu (Telangana)-Gangalakunta-Sirigiripadu – 166 km.

Karimnagar-Rayapatnam – 60 km

CM Revanth Reddy also spoke about the challenges faced in the expansion of national highways in Telangana and discussed the long pending dispute between the state and Union governments over the issue of the removal of utilities (electricity poles, buildings etc.) in the limits of RRR- Northern Part covering Chautuppal-Bhuvangiri-Toophran-Sangareddy-Kandi.

During the previous BRS rule, the NHAI refused to cover the utilities expenses which resulted in a stand-off between the central agency and the KCR government for ten months.

Also Read TS EAPCET 2024 registrations to open on Feb 21: Details here

He told Gadkari that the current state government is ready to bear the cost provided the state will take half the toll revenue generated. Gadkari assured that the Centre will bear the cost of relocation of utilities.

Additionally, the chief minister requested the Union minister to approve the proposal to widen the national highway from Hyderabad to Vijayawada to six lanes and the road from Hyderabad to Kalwakurthy to four lanes.

The Union minister also suggested sending necessary proposals for the grant of CRIF (Construction of Rural Infrastructure Fund).

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, state roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy also participated in the meeting.