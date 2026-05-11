Telangana CEO orders acceleration of SIR mapping process

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer, C Sudharsan Reddy, on Monday, May 11, held a video conference with the District Electoral Officers (DEOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to discuss Special Intensive Revision (SIR) from the CEO Office in Hyderabad.

He instructed the Collectors and DEOs to expedite the mapping process and achieve 90 per cent progress by the end of this month, since the Election Commission of India will soon be announcing the dates of SIR.

Reddy urged the officials to seek help from residential associations and gated communities for mapping. The EROs, Assistant EROs, Booth Level Officer (BLO) Supervisor, along with the BLOs, should visit gated communities and slum areas with the respective representatives of the areas.

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He asked the DEOs, EROs, and supervising officers to build help desks as a preemptive method to guide voters during the mapping phase. Reddy also asked to involve self-help groups, ration shop dealers, and employee unions to speed up the process in their constituencies.

Concentrate on the deceased, migrant, and permanently shifted voters, CEO Reddy said, urging them to take appropriate action as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and also start mapping of influential residents.

The CEO directed collectors to ensure EROs hold weekly meetings with political parties every Wednesday to review SIR mapping progress. A strict warning was issued to BLOs against sharing information or OTPs with unauthorised individuals, noting that any violations will result in stringent action.

Reddy clarified that assistance should be sought exclusively from Booth Level Agents (BLAs) for identifying residences or voters. Additionally, the focus must remain on identifying and immediately rectifying all mapping errors. Collectors were instructed to utilise print and electronic media to provide extensive publicity for the SIR process within their respective districts.