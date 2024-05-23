Telangana CEO reviews preparedness for Graduates MLC election on May 27

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj reviewed the preparedness of conduct of polls on May 27 with all the DEOs and SP/CPs of 12 districts falling in Warangal- Khammam-Nalgonda (erstwhile) graduate legislative constituency through video conference on Wednesday.

Speaking to the returning officer and other officers, the CEO also reviewed the preparatory exercise, including the availability of ballot boxes and ballot papers. The district officials informed that everything was in place including the special pens needed for marking the preferences of the voters.

CEO instructed that special care be taken to provide amenities such as drinking water, shades etc., at all booths in view of the heat wave prevailing in the state.

CEO also instructed that necessary precautions against any unseasonal rains shall also be taken during the poll process, especially during the transport of ballot papers and other polling material at the required level.

Reviewing the law and order issues, he asked SPs & CPs to make required security arrangements at polling stations, distribution and reception centres, strong rooms and the transportation of polled ballots.